GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The identity of a 48-year-old woman who died in a crash on Route 2 in Greenfield Thursday was released.

Connie Francis Rogers of Shelburne Falls was killed after her truck veered into the oncoming lane of traffic on Route 2, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office Spokesperson Laurie Loisel.

Loisel says that Rogers was heading west when the truck may have hit black ice at around 7 a.m. causing the vehicle to skid into oncoming traffic. Her truck caught fire upon impact with another vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured and is not charged in connection with the crash. No passengers were in either vehicle.

The investigation is being conducted by Greenfield police and State police assigned to the detective unit.