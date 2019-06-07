Iguana explosion: Lizards invade South Florida

(WPTV) – Experts say a mild winter is causing the iguana population in South Florida to explode.

“We are in South Florida so let’s be real, we are not going to get rid of all the iguanas, all we can hope to do is control and prevent them from coming back,” says Iguana Busters owner Steve Kavashansky.

Kavashansky started the company Iguana Busters in 2018. He says he got the idea after seeing firsthand the need to trap the invasive species throughout Palm Beach County.

“In the beginning, we were seeing our traps were full 20 to 25 iguanas a day,” he says.

