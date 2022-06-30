CHICOPEE, (WWLP) – Fireworks can be fun to watch but they are illegal in Massachusetts if you’re not a licensed professional.

Kate Wilkinson asked, Mary Bebey, a manager at Phantom Fireworks, about what people are buying right now. Bebey answered, “People are buying, if you can notice, the big stuff over here.” Mary Bebey has been at Phantom Fireworks of Hinsdale, New Hampshire for 20 years. She said it’s legal for people 21 and over to buy fireworks there if they show a valid ID.

While employees there make sure to provide safety guidance, it’s up to you to make sure you’re following the law in your state. Mary said, “All these warning labels are actually going to tell the consumer how to use them.” All of the fireworks here are legal to buy and use in New Hampshire but to bring them across state lines, even sparklers is illegal.

Captain Luke Hartnett of the Turners Falls Fire Department explained, “They burn at 1800 degrees and you can very easily be burned by that and if they’re dropped on something it can burn your skin, burn your clothing and create quite the fire hazard.”

Captain Luke Hartnett is with the Turners Falls Fire Department. He said the department has responded to a number of calls related to fireworks, including one in April, where fireworks caused this brush fire in Millers Falls. Between 2012 and 2021, the state’s fire departments have reported more than 900 fires related to illegal fireworks. Hartnett said it’s important to remember that fireworks can not only pose a risk to you,

but to the people around you.

Captain Hartnett added, “Your neighbors, your family, your friends, and also ourselves. You know we put ourselves out there, it’s our job but at the same time there could be an enhanced risk of danger.”