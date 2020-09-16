Illinois man sentenced for IRS scam that netted nearly $900K

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) – An Illinois man who impersonated an IRS employee and stole nearly $900,000 has been sentenced to three years in federal prison.

The Springfield Republican reports that Ashokkumar Patel was sentenced Tuesday by a U.S. district judge to 40 months behind bars with a year of supervision after release.

Patel, of Hoffman Estates, Illinois, and formerly of Worcester and Plainville, Massachusetts, pleaded guilty in Worcester federal court to conspiracy, fraud and money laundering charges for the scam that the U.S. Attorney’s Office says made $881,662. Patel faces deportation and was ordered to pay restitution to his victims.