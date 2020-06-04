Immigrant families to receive $3.5 million in COVID relief

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Some immigrant families in Connecticut without legal status will receive a share of $3.5 million in public and private funds for COVID-19 relief.

Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont announced Wednesday that $2.5 million in state-funded rental assistance, in the form of up to $1,000 grants to landlords, will be provided on behalf of renters who are ineligible for similar aid under the federal CARES Act.

Additionally, the nonprofit philanthropic organization 4-CT plans to make $1 million available to families excluded from federal relief programs. One-time debit cards, in denominations of $200 or $400, will be distributed. Advocates say it’s not enough.