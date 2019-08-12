In death, wife is giving husband instructions on how to live life

MADISON, Wisconsin (CNN) — As a man of faith, Chuck Wagner is used to following someone else’s plan.

“You are God’s child and He will keep you in his care,” Wagner said reading from a note.

Sometimes that plan is typed out in scripture.

Other times, it’s scribbled down on notebook paper.

“Now I just love to see and do things, and it all came from her,” Wagner said.

Wagner can recite the memories like they were bible verses, like that time he was deployed in Hawaii and poked his head in between an Air Force buddy and Lorraine.

“I knew I had somebody who would be with me through thick and thin,” he said.

And that time he married her at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, just minutes away from where he grew up.

“We were never apart for the next 48 years, 11 months,” Wagner said.

Or that time they moved their lives to Arizona and raised their family.

“I’ve got those memories. Nobody’s going to take that from me,” he said.

Or that time Lorraine got sick. And that time two years ago when she was no longer around.

“It’s been a great life and I just wish she was still here to share it,” Wagner said.

In a way, she is.

“This is all her writing of statements that throughout her life were important to her,” Wagner said.

Before she died, Lorraine laid out instructions of how she wanted to be laid to rest.

For example, Lorraine wrote, “When you’re in Memphis, go to Chickasaw Gardens and sprinkle some of my ashes in the pond.”

And how she wanted Chuck to make memories in honor of her.

“Go to the cape and ashes in the Banana River,” Wagner read from one of Lorraine’s notes. “I mean, she wrote all this stuff. This is her instruction to us as to what to see.”

Following Lorraine’s itinerary, Chuck’s driven more than 11,000 miles across the country.

He’s seen places Lorraine grew up, places she taught, visiting old friends, and letting go of the loss, even going back to that hotel where they met and releasing some of her ashes off the coast of Hawaii.

“I firmly believe that. When we went through some of these things we’ve gone through on these journeys, she’s guided us in a way,” Wagner said.

“I haven’t had a drink since 1983, but I had a beer at the Airliner bar because she told me I had to do that,” he said of one of his instructions.

Wagner’s on the last leg of his last trip for Lorraine, which brought him back through his home state, to the church where they were married.

“I love what I’m doing right now,” he said.

While he wishes the love of his life was still here, Chuck knows following her wishes, her plan — “to make wonderful memories every day” — is all part of His.

Lorraine’s love lives forever and that’s the way it is,” Wagner said. “I was blessed to find her.”