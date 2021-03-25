In his 1st news conference, Biden to talk immigration, vaccines and gun control

FILE – In this March 23, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden speaks about the shooting in Boulder, Colo., in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. The White House is hoping to use Biden’s first news conference since taking office to celebrate passage of the giant COVID-19 relief package. But Biden is sure to face questioning Thursday afternoon about a growing list of challenges facing the administration, many of them unforseen. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden is expected to lay out a new goal for U.S. COVID-19 vaccinations at his first formal news conference Thursday, where he’ll likely address issues including immigration, gun control, infrastructure and international affairs.

Biden is expected to speak to reporters during a televised White House event at 1:15 p.m. EDT.

Though Biden has talked to the media in other settings since taking office, he’s the first chief executive in four decades to reach this point in his term without holding a formal question-and-answer session.

“It’s an opportunity for him to speak to the American people, obviously directly through the coverage, directly through all of you,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters aboard Air Force One on Tuesday. “And so I think he’s thinking about what he wants to say, what he wants to convey, where he can provide updates, and, you know, looking forward to the opportunity to engage with a free press.”

Just a few dozen journalists from news outlets selected by the White House Correspondents’ Association will be on hand in the East Room Thursday, due to restrictions related to the pandemic.

The president’s first official press conference comes in the wake of a pair of mass shootings, rising international tensions and increasing numbers of migrants crossing the southern border.

Biden had also promised last week to announce a new vaccination goal after achieving 100 million shots well ahead of his 100th day in office. He’s expected to do so Thursday.

The president will likely face questioning about his plans to tighten gun control measures after a series of shootings in Colorado and Georgia killed 18 people in less than a week. On Tuesday, Biden called for a ban on assault weapons and urged lawmakers to close loopholes in the background check system. Republican support for gun control measures remains low.

The president’s appearance also comes just a day after he appointed Vice President Kamala Harris to lead the government’s response to the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border, where the administration faces a growing humanitarian and political challenge that threatens to overshadow Biden’s legislative agenda.

Biden is poised for his next big congressional ask. He’s expected to unveil a roughly $3 trillion bill to boost U.S. infrastructure during a trip to Pittsburgh next week.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report. Reporting by AP’s Jonathan Lemire and Zeke Miller, and Reuters’ Jeff Mason.