IN teacher fired for same-sex marriage

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR) — Cathedral High School announced in a letter to the community Sunday that it will “separate” from a teacher who is in a same-sex marriage.

Cathedral says the decision comes after “direct guidance” from the Archbishop of Indianapolis.

In the letter, the Catholic school said Archbishop Charles Thompson “made it clear that Cathedral’s continued employment of a teacher in a public, same-sex marriage would result in our forfeiting our Catholic identity.”

Cathedral says a conversation with the Archdiocese of Indianapolis has been ongoing for the last 22 months.

