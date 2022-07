HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – At about 2:30 p.m. Saturday there was an incident north of the St. Kolbe St railroad crossing.

According to Holyoke Fire Department, one individual was involved and the southbound Amtrak train. This incident is under investigation.

Holyoke Fire Department is asking you to stay away from this area and to keep off the railroad tracks. Officials have yet to specify what the incident was. 22News will update you with any new information.