3:45PM: Governor Baker tours UMass Lowell Fabric Discovery Center and will provide update on the coronavirus outbreak

Increase in pool sales due to warmer weather and COVID-19 pandemic

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Since Teddy Bear Pools and Spas in Chicopee was allowed to open their store back up to customers, they have been very busy. With people staying at home because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many have decided to get a pool.

“People are going to stay home, they know that their greatest asset is their house. They’re buying swimming pools. We brought in over 400 to start the season, we’re more than 85 percent sold now. Our installations are running into the end of July,” said Ted Hebert the owner of Teddy Bear Pools & Spas in Chicopee.

With the warmer and more humid weather, people who have pools have started opening them up. But before you open your pool up for the season there are some important things you should do.

“You want to get the cover off the water off for safety you wanto get you pool open you hopefully will have you water tested at any pool dealer have it tested and the you want to make sure you have enough product for the season,” said said Ted Hebert.

Ted Hebert says there could be a shortage of some pool supplies this season due to the high demand.

