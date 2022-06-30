WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dennis Boldec, the owner of Indian Motorcycle Springfield said there is something special about taking motorcycle out on the backroads during the Fourth of July weekend.

“It’s kind of like that kid jumping off that rope swing into the water of his favorite swimming hole,” he told 22News.

This Fourth of July weekend, AAA estimates 42 million Americas are expected to drive 50 miles or more, higher than 2019. Boldec said when it comes to riding your motorcycle, safety is essential.

“Dress for the slide, not the glide,” he said. “Wear your gear. Put your jackets on, your armor, wear your helmet, glasses, gloves.”

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates helmets saved almost 1,900 motorcyclists’ lives in 2017. However, the same organization also highlights the risk that faces them. In 2020 nearly 5,600 motorcyclists died, the highest since 1975.

When it comes to being safe, the organization said motorcyclists should be aware of the rules of the road, look behind you and signal before changing lanes, and leave extra room between your bike and other vehicles.

It’s not only important for motorcyclists to pay attention on the road, it’s also important if you’re driving your car.

“Always be aware of that motorcycle,” Boldec said. “Look twice, save a life. That’s somebody’s daughter, son, husband, father, mother on that bike.”

Whether you’re on two wheels or four, drunk driving is illegal.