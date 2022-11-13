WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thanksgiving tables may look a bit different this year with inflation and supply chain issues remaining a top concern for shoppers.

This holiday season you may spend a little bit more at the grocery store. The price of turkey hit a record high of $1.99 per pound, which is up 73-percent from last year. 22News spoke to people who are trying to avoid big costs this year by having smaller and more intimate gatherings to save some pennies.

“I see that they are trying to give us some specials so that we can put the same food on the table that we normally do, but it is very expensive now. I don’t know how much more per table it’s going to go up this year, but it’s hard on everyone,” said Kimberley Aubrey of Holyoke.

Aubrey continued by saying that people this year people might skip the turkey tradition and seek alternative food options to save some cash.