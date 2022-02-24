CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The crisis in Ukraine may cause a rise in global energy price but that’s not the only way consumers might be affected.

It’s a good time to be a electric or hybrid car owner with gas prices on the rise partly due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

A hybrid car owner, Cynthia St. Marie said, “Gas prices are not at the best, definitely not anywhere close. Right now its definitely better I like having the Prius because I don’t have to fill it up as much as most people.”

We’re already seeing price of oil and gas increasing with heating oil up by six percent, natural gas by 4-percent and gasoline by six percent.

“Its crazy, the pumps are getting a little more expensive every day, its costing more and more to fill up your tank and its crazy because if you got kids your kids have activities and everything and you have places to go, work and everything,” said James Cook, who has noticed the increase in prices.

Russia is also the biggest exporter of Palladium, the metal in catalytic converts that thieves often look for and now the price is up seven percent and recently we’ve been seeing more catalytic converter thefts.

Both Russia and Ukraine are large suppliers of wheat and corn. With Russia being the world’s top wheat exporter, now both products are seeing increases of around five percent. This means you might be paying even more for essentials at the grocery store.