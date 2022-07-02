CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Inflation continues to force Americans to scale back on spending, and the holiday weekend is no exception.

According to a new study, the cost of a July Fourth cookout will likely be double compared to last year. In a recent report, the American Farm Bureau Federation found the average July Fourth cookout serving 10 people will cost $69.68.

That’s up 17% or about $10 compared to last summer. The study suggests that supply chain disruptions, inflation, and the war in Ukraine are to blame.

Among the most common cookout food items, ground beef has spiked the highest in price. Other popular cookout meats like chicken breasts and pork chops, and staples like potato salad, hamburger buns, and cookies, have also increased in price since last summer.

While cookouts may have to be scaled back this holiday weekend not all prices have gone up. Some items like strawberries, sliced cheese, and potato chips have actually gone down in price. So folks may look to get creative with their holiday recipes this year to incorporate those items that cost less.