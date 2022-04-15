(WWLP) – A few common grocery items are contributing the most to extra dollar inflation on grocery bills, as NBC News has tracked the point-of-sale price increases since April 2013.

Between then and now the single product to see the largest increase is bacon up on average by one dollar and 12-cents averaging $6.24 a pack.

The next another essential – fresh ground beef is up by 78-cents per pound. Chicken breast and eggs are both up by 36-cents with a dozen eggs running around $2.83 at the typical grocery store.

The Federal Reserve says these price increases are likely to get worse with costs for food production on the rise.