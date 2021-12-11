Inflation has surged to nearly 7%, what does this mean for items across the board?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – People finishing up their holiday shopping and preparing for festive meals can expect higher prices at the register.
The rate that prices are increasing is the highest its been in over 30 years.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the index on all items rose 6.8 percent.
In October alone there was a 0.9 percent increase across the board and a 0.8 percent increase in November. The items contributing the most to this increase include gas, shelter, vehicles and food.
Gas alone is up 58 percent from last year.