Inflation has surged to nearly 7%, what does this mean for items across the board?

Gasoline prices are displayed at a station in Huntingdon Valley, Pa., Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. OPEC and allied oil-producing countries meet Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, under the shadow of a surprise new COVID-19 threat, with uncertainty over the omicron variant’s future impact on the global economic recovery hanging over their decision on how much oil to pump to a world that is paying more for gasoline. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – People finishing up their holiday shopping and preparing for festive meals can expect higher prices at the register.

The rate that prices are increasing is the highest its been in over 30 years.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the index on all items rose 6.8 percent.

In October alone there was a 0.9 percent increase across the board and a 0.8 percent increase in November. The items contributing the most to this increase include gas, shelter, vehicles and food.

Gas alone is up 58 percent from last year.