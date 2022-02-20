WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – American households plan to sharply increase spending in 2022 thanks to rising incomes and an improving economy, but higher prices tied to rapid inflation is also a big factor.

22News spoke to attendees of the RV Camping & Outdoor Show in West Springfield Saturday, who shared their spending plans for the summer. One traveler told us that he’s thinking of buying an RV to actually save on travel costs.

“You travel, you’ve got to pay for gas, either way. You’re driving to a hotel, you just park, you still do the same thing,” said William O’Brien.

Phil Nadeau, show chairman of the camping show told 22News inflation hasn’t stopped consumers from spending. “Everybody is buying campers, I know one dealer sold ten campers, and last night he sold twenty campers, people are buying.”

The New York Federal Reserve said a survey of consumers show that median household spending is expected to increase 4.6-percent this year. That would be the biggest advance since the bank first began its monthly survey in 2015.