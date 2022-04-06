(WWLP) – Many people are under financial stress because of the pandemic and inflation. According to one recent national report nearly 62% of US residents now live paycheck to paycheck. And two-thirds of workers in the US say their salary is not enough to cover the cost of the rising inflation.

Manuel Santana of Holyoke told 22News, “Right now I’m getting help from social services. Even with that help I still have to pull money from my pockets to pay my rent, my cellphone bill, its not easy.”

The top reason why people quit their jobs last year was because of low pay, according to the report. Other reasons given were no opportunities for workplace advancement and feeling not respected at work.