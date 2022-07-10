CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Record high prices in food, housing and gas is taking a toll on consumers.

Many people thinking the same thing as prices in May rose by 8.6% compared to a year ago, and experts say there seems to be no end in sight.

Even the price of “forever” stamps now increasing by two cents, a seemingly small uptick but it’s another penny taken out of consumer pockets.

The rising costs of these everyday items is making it more difficult to save for larger, necessary purchases. Hellen Haley of West Suffield told 22News, “I’m holding back in buying a new laptop because my laptop broke.”

Experts say this is common when prices surge.

Mark Teed, Senior Vice President of Investments at Raymond James & Associates explained, “How COVID-19 changed our behavior. Inflation will change everybody’s behavior. They won’t buy homes, they won’t buy cars, they won’t travel. They’ll just hunker down and ride through it.”

The Biden Administration has blamed the surge in prices on supply chain issues related to the pandemic and the Russian attack on Ukraine adding that much of the responsibility for lowering inflation belongs to the Fed.

“Well the hopeful thing is that the fed, and everyone else in the industry has figured out inflation is a problem they’re trying to kill it here right now,” Teed continued. “So they’re willing to raise interest rates higher than normal, to make sure that it’s dead in its tracks so it doesn’t cause problems down the road.”