InFocus: 413CARES online portal provides access to community resources, organizations

CHCOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)–A new online community resource database for the Western Massachusetts region, 413Cares.org, has been launched providing residents the ability to access critical information, resources and referrals to community-serving organizations from one online portal.

The launch of the portal, in the works for three years, comes at a particularly urgent time, with the COVID-19 pandemic crisis causing many individuals and families to search for vital services.

This week on 22News InFocus we’ll be talking with Jessica Collins, Executive Director at the Public Health Institute of Western Massachusetts, the organization that will be managing the portal.

Watch 22News InFocus Thursday, April 30 at 2pm, LIVE streaming on WWLP.com to find out about this essential community resource, and how you can access critical services during the COVID-19 crisis.