InFocus: A look back at MGM Springfield’s first year

August 24th will mark the one year anniversary of the opening of the MGM Springfield Casino.

The 960-million dollar project wasn’t without its controversies. Many residents in Springfield, especially those living and working in downtown, were concerned about the possibility of an increase in crime, noise, and traffic.

Several adjacent communities also signed surrounding community agreements with MGM.

Today on 22News InFocus we’re taking a look at the impact of the casino over the past year. Our guests will be Michael Mathis, President and COO of MGM Springfield, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, and Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood, to discuss the what’s happened in Springfield.

We’ll also be joined by West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt and Chicopee Mayor Richard Kos, who will look at the impact the casino has had on their cities.

Watch 22News InFocus today at 1:50pm, LIVE streaming on our website at WWLP.com.