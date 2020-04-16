Watch Live 22News InFocus: Accessing non-COVID-19 medical care

Watch Live
Live at 12:30: Governor Baker, state health officials to provide COVID-19 update Thursday
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Concerns about COVID-19 has many people thinking about how they can access healthcare that’s not related to the virus.

Hundreds of elective surgeries have been postponed and many doctors are conducting appointments via video or over the phone. But what happens if you have a medical emergency or are being treated for a chronic disease?

This week on 22News InFocus we’ll be talking with a doctor from Cooley Dickinson on the ways hospitals and medical professionals are providing healthcare treatment alternatives during the pandemic.

Find out what your healthcare options are, on 22News InFocus, Thursday at 2pm, LIVE streaming on WWLP.com.

