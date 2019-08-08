InFocus: Back to school planning and preparations

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Infocus graphic_771237

In three weeks, tens of thousands of local students will be heading back to school.

Parents and guardians will be hustling to get new clothes, school supplies, medical and dental appointments, and working to create the new routines that the school year brings.

This week on 22News InFocus we’ll be discussing what parents and guardians of students need to know to prepare children to go back to school, and what school districts and local organizations can offer to help make that transition smoother.

Watch 22News InFocus today at 1:50pm LIVE streaming on our website at WWLP.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Love Your Pet

More Love Your Pet