InFocus: Community conversation on racism

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)–The past two weeks we’ve been watching people around the world protesting against police brutality following the death of George Floyd, a black man killed by a police officer in Minneapolis.

Locally, communities have also been rallying to show their support, demanding change, and 22News has been there to capture these moments.

This week on 22News InFocus we will be discussing how to identify and address racism issues in our communities. Our guests will be representatives from several local organizations that are involved with social justice issues for people of color:

Stefan Davis, President and CEO of I Found Light Against All Odds

Janine Fondon, Chair of the Undergraduate Communications Department at Bay Path University

Anne Mistivar, President of the Western Massachusetts Black Nurses Association

Ronn Johnson, President and CEO at Martin Luther King, Jr. Family Services

Henry Thomas, President & CEO at the Urban League of Springfield, Inc.

Watch 22News InFocus Sunday, June 14 at noon.