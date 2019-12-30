1  of  13
InFocus: Creating a positive workplace environment

News

The average person will work somewhere around 92-THOUSAND HOURS in their lifetime. If you started work at age 18 and retire at 68, that’s 50 YEARS!

Most of us won’t be working all that time at one company. But, that is a lot of time spent in a facility and surrounded by people that you have little to no control over.

One of the top reasons people leave a job is because of a negative workplace environment. That could include poor leadership, a bullying boss or co-workers, inadequate training or support, and unsafe working conditions.

This week on 22News InFocus we’ll be looking at ways to create a positive workplace culture that can improve communications and productivity among employees, and customers.

