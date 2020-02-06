Breaking News
InFocus: February is Heart Health awareness month

News

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)–Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States for both men and women. The good news is that advances in medicine and personal lifestyle choices are helping those with the disease live longer, and preventing it from developing in many other people.

February is HEART HEALTH MONTH and this week’s topic on 22News InFocus. Our guests are two doctors from Baystate Medical Center’s Heart and Vascular Program.They will be discussing the risk factors surrounding heart disease and the most current treatment procedures available.

We’ll also be talking about how to prevent heart disease and ways to take control of your heart health.

Watch 22News InFocus on Thursday, February 6 at 2pm, LIVE streaming on WWLP.com

