InFocus: LGBTQ support program for youth

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)–For anyone who identifies as Lesbian, Gay, Bi-sexual, Transgendered or questioning their gender identity, coming out can be difficult. And learning to live with a new gender identity can be a challenge.

While coming out is rarely an easy decision, it can be made harder when you are young, and emotional health factors in.

Today on 22News InFocus we’ll be discussing mental wellness issues around gender identity and a new support program in our region for LGBTQ+ youth.

Learn about the Mental Health Association’s BestLife Clinic and the Safe Space Support and Educational Group for LGBTQ-PLUS persons, today on 22News InFocus, LIVE streaming on WWLP.com at 2pm.