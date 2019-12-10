Breaking News
Heavy gunfire reported in Jersey City neighborhood
Watch Live
TOYS FOR TOTS: Watch the number of toys grow in the 22News lobby

InFocus: Maintaining sobriety during the holidays

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Infocus graphic_771237

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)–The end of year holidays are in full swing and most of us look forward to the festivities.

For people who struggle with addiction this can be a stressful time dealing situations that could trigger thoughts of drinking or using drugs.

This week on 22News InFocus we’ll be discussing strategies to help people maintain their sobriety during the holidays, and into the future.

Watch 22News InFocus Thursday, December 12 at 2pm, LIVE streaming on WWLP.com. It will be broadcast again on 22News Sunday, December 15 at noon.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Toys for Tots

More Toys for Tots