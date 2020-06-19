InFocus: New law enforcement strategies

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)–For the past three weeks people across the country have been rallying to voice their concerns about issues surrounding police brutality, racial profiling, and qualified immunity. Many local residents and activists have organized their own marches in support for communities of color, and the police.

This week on 22News InFocus we’re talking with Northampton Police Chief Jody Kasper and Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Wynn about what they’re doing within their departments to create new strategies and training in response to a national call for improved law enforcement engagement.

You can watch 22News InFocus this Sunday beginning at noon. And if you miss it, you’ll find it on our website at WWLP.com.