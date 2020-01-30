InFocus: Preparing for the 2020 Census

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)–Every 10 years the federal government conducts a population count of everyone in the United States, known as the U.S. Census.

The information provides details about who we are, where we live, and so much more. Data from the census provides information on how the federal government can allocate funds for many programs, including health care, transportation and education, and how legislative districts are drawn.

There is a lot of misinformation being shared about the census. Some people have questions about what is on the form, who is required to participate, and what happens to that information.

This week’s topic on 22News InFocus is about preparing for the 20-20 census. We’ll discuss the questions you’ll be asked and what you will NOT be asked, as well as what the data collected is used for.

Need more information on the 202 Census? Here’s the link.