InFocus: Prevention, diagnosis and treatment options for breast cancer

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)–October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the annual campaign created in 1985 to increase awareness of the disease.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the United States and about 250,000 cases of breast cancer are diagnosed in women and about 2,300 in men annually.

This week on 22News InFocus we’ll be discussing the latest prevention, diagnosis and treatment options with Dr. Jesse Casaubon, a breast cancer surgeon at Baystate Health. We’ll also learn about the 26th annual Rays of Hope Walk, which will be held virtually this year.

