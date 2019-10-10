InFocus: Protecting babies from SIDS

Sudden infant death syndrome, or SIDS, is the unexplained death, usually during sleep, of a seemingly healthy baby less than a year old.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2017, there were more than 35-hundred sudden unexpected infant deaths in the United States, with nearly half due to SIDS. The cause is unknown, but researchers have identified some risk factors.

Today on 22News InFocus we’ll be talking with Baystate Health Pediatrician Dr. Andrew Balder, and Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni. They will be discussing the causes and risks of SIDS, as well as what is done to investigate and determine exact cause of death.

They will also be unveiling a new community initiative that focuses on creating a safe sleep environment for infants.

Watch 22News InFocus today at 2PM LIVE streaming on WWLP.com.