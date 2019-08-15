InFocus: Regional employment outlook and job training opportunities

The employment rate in Massachusetts continues to fall as economic growth is rising. Many employers across the state find themselves with plenty of job openings, but short on qualified applicants.

This week on 22News InFocus we’ll be looking at the employment, training, and job opportunities in the Pioneer Valley.

We’ll be talking with representatives from the MassHire Hampden and Franklin Hampshire Workforce Boards about the PIONEER VALLEY LABOR MARKET BLUEPRINT, a combined effort to gather information related to business and workforce challenges in the region.

We’ll also have a representative from a local community college who will provide information about their collaborative programs for job seekers, and employers.

Watch 22News InFocus LIVE streaming on WWLP.com, Thursday, August 15 at 1:50pm.

