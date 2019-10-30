InFocus: The integrated team approach to breast cancer treatment

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)–The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that about 245,000 cases of breast cancer are diagnosed in women and about 2,200 in men in the U.S. every year.

This week on 22News InFocus we’ll be talking with doctors from the breast care team at Baystate Medical Center. They’ll be discussing the importance of the multi-disciplinary approach to a patient’s treatment that includes not only medical oncologists and surgeons, but pathologists, radiologists, and radiation oncologists.

These cancer treatment experts will outline how the integrated approach of each medical discipline contributes to the breast cancer patient’s overall care plan. We’ll also take a look at the newest advances in breast cancer care.

