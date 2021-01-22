InFocus: The new Presidential administration and national political climate

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)–Joe Biden was sworn in as President of the United States this week amid political controversy, a struggling economy, and an international pandemic.

The past four years has shown how deeply divided our country is over many issues, culminating in an attack on the Capitol just two weeks before the change of administrations.

Many Americans are looking to Biden to lead us out of our troubles.

Sunday on 22News InFocus we’ll be talking with political consultant Tony Cignoli of A.L.Cignoli Company. We’ll learn about what we can expect from the Biden-Harris administration in the first 100 days, as well as what can be done to resolve some of the most pressing issues facing our nation.

