InFocus: Tools 4 Teaching program provides free school supplies for teachers

If you walk into a classroom anywhere across the country you expect to see bulletin boards and walls covered with posters and charts. You may also expect students to be supplied with pencils, crayons and paper. Unfortunately, that is not the case in many school districts, including here in Massachusetts.

According to the National Center of Education Statistics, nearly all public school teachers are spending their own money to pay for classroom supplies, upwards of $6-hundred dollars a year each.

This week on 22News InFocus we’ll be talking about “Tools 4 Teaching,” a program created by a group of retired Springfield teachers who have decided to take on this issue and help out their younger colleagues by providing them necessary supplies.

Watch 22News InFocus LIVE on WWLP.com today at 2pm and find out how you can help.