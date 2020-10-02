22News InFocus: ALLY youth program to address racism, education, respect within communities

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The COVID-19 pandemic, social unrest, and national political divisions can make anyone concerned about the uncertainty of the future.

With the nation seemingly in turmoil, especially around racism and police relations, many young people may be wondering about their role in improving the quality of life within their communities.

This week on 22News InFocus we’ll be discussing the creation of the ALLY program: ACKNOWLEDGE, LISTEN, LEARN, YOUTH; an initiative to develop and renew relationships between communities and law enforcement.

Our guest is Phil McGeoghan, the Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver coach, who is the creator of the ALLY program. McGeoghan is also a former Agawam resident and is looking to start the program in his home town.

Watch 22News InFocus Sunday at noon to learn more about this pilot program that aims to bring communities together, seek solutions, and treat everyone, regardless of their race, religion or sexual orientation, with empathy and respect.