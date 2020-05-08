1  of  3
22News Infocus Preview: Programs available to help children during Covid-19

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As stress surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic continues to mount, social service organizations are responding to growing concerns about the health and well being of the region’s most vulnerable families.

Teachers, coaches, school nurses and other adults who are mandated reporters can no longer physically see or speak in private with children who may be at risk for abuse and neglect.

This week on 22News InFocus we’ll be discussing the programs available to help these children. Domestic abuse is also on the increase.

We’ll be finding out what services are available locally to provide support to those in danger while being quarantined with their abuser.

