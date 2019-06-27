InFocus: 2019 Springfield Health Equity Report

This past April the The Public Health Institute of Western Massachusetts released the 2019 Springfield Health Equity Report: Looking at Health through Race and Ethnicity. This was a follow up to a report in 2014.

This most recent report found that Black and Latino populations are behind their White counterparts when considering health outcomes, such as premature mortality, maternal and child health and chronic disease.

On 22News InFocus, we discuss the findings in the report and what is being done to help provide better health outcomes for residents in the city of Springfield.

You can watch the full show above.