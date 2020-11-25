InFocus: Addiction recovery and childrens’ mental health services on the rise during COVID-19

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– The challenges of dealing with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic is creating a mental health crisis across the country. The increase in stress and anxiety is reflected in the growing demand for mental health services.

This week on 22News InFocus we have two half hour programs addressing the mental wellness needs of two segments of our population: persons in addiction recovery, and children.

In the first half hour we’ll get information on services and programs for persons struggling with sobriety and maintaining their recovery.

In the second program, we’ll be discussing how to help children who are having trouble facing all the changes brought by COVID-19.

Below are links to local mental health service providers:

GANDARA CENTER

Gandara Center’s Childrens’ Behavorial Health Intake Line: 413-846-0445

MHA (Mental Health Association)

CHD (Center for Human Development)

BHN (Behavioral Health Network)

