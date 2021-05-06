Watch live at 7:30 p.m. on WWLP.com

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The COVID-19 pandemic has brought social disparity and inequity issues to the forefront of the national conversation on the well being of our citizens.

Quality of life issues for individuals and communities continue to be impacted, including healthcare, education and employment opportunities, childcare and housing. Unfortunately, our nation’s long history of systemic and institutional racism continues to be at the center of many of these problems.

This week on 22News InFocus join us for a conversation about disparity and inequity with members of the community who work to improve these conditions every day. Our panel of guests will be:

Dr. Paul Pirraglia, Division Chief, General Medicine and Community Health, Department of Medicine for Baystate Health;

Dr. Sarah Perez-McAdoo, population health capstone director of the University of Massachusetts Medical School-Baystate;

Dr. Jalil Johnson, Director of Psychiatry at the Center for Human Development;

Paul Bailey, Executive director at Springfield Partners for Community Action;

Ronn Johnson, President and CEO at Martin Luther King Junior Family Services

This program will be LIVE STREAMED Thursday, May 6 beginning at 7:30pm on our website at WWLP.com. It will be broadcast on 22News Sunday, May 9 at noon.