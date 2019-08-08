Breaking News
InFocus: Back to school planning and preparations

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – In three weeks, tens of thousands of local students will be heading back to school.

Parents and guardians will be hustling to get new clothes, school supplies, medical and dental appointments, and working to create the new routines that the school year brings.

This week on 22News InFocus we’ll be discussing what parents and guardians of students need to know to prepare children to go back to school, and what school districts and local organizations can offer to help make that transition smoother.

Watch 22News InFocus Thursday at 1:50 p.m. LIVE streaming on our website at WWLP.com.

