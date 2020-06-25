InFocus: Big E opening plans for 2020

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)–The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the cancellation of many annual events that we all look forward to, including agricultural fairs.

Dozens of states across the country have already cancelled their events for 2020, calling them postponements because they plan to return in 2021.

The Eastern States Exposition, also known as The Big E, is billed as New England’s Great State Fair. It has run every fall since it’s beginning in 1917.

This week on 22News InFocus we’ll be talking with Gene Cassidy, President and CEO of the Eastern States Exposition and find out what their plans are for this year’s fair.

