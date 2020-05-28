InFocus: Census 2020 count faces challenges during COVID-19

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– 2020 is a Census year, a constitutionally mandated count of the population in the United States and the five U.S. territories of Puerto Rico, American Samoa, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Most American homes received a census form in the mail earlier this year, and according to the Census Bureau, over 60% of households have responded.

But what about the other 40%? Who are they, and why haven’t they filled out their census questionnaire?

This week on 22News InFocus we’ll be talking with Michael Moriarty from OneHolyoke CDC, a community development organization that is providing support services to the Pioneer Valley Complete Count Initiative for the 2020 Census. We’ll be discussing the importance of the census and how it impacts federal aide to local communities and state programs.

Watch 22News InFocus, Thursday, May 28 at 2pm, LIVE streaming on WWLP.com.