CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– April is recognized nationally as Child Abuse Prevention Month, and an opportunity to highlight the work being done to protect children from abuse and neglect.

According to a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services report, nearly 2 million children nationwide received prevention services in fiscal year 2021. That same report found that fewer than one-quarter of confirmed abuse victims were removed from their homes because of an investigation or emergency response.

This week on 22News InFocus we’ll be talking with two organizations that advocate and provide services for children who have been victims of abuse. In the first half hour we’ll be learning about the work being done by The Children’s Advocacy Center of Hampshire County. In the second half, our guest will be from Helix Human Services, formerly The Children’s Study Home.

