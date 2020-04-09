InFocus: Child abuse concerns during COVID-19 quarantine

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)–April is NATIONAL CHILD ABUSE AWARENESS AND PREVENTION MONTH.

Child advocates says awareness is even more urgent because of how many children may be quarantined at home with an abuser.

Stress and tensions at home related to school closures, economic uncertainty and job loss are all possible triggers for abusers.

The Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline has seen a 23 percent increase in calls and a 263 percent increase in texts compared to March 2019.

This week on 22News InFocus we’ll be discussing what can be done to protect the most vulnerable members of our society at risk for abuse or neglect with a pediatrician from Baystate Health.

