InFocus: Child welfare concerns during COVID-19 quarantine

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)–As stress surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic continues to mount, social service organizations are responding to growing concerns about the health and well-being of the region’s most vulnerable families.

Teachers, coaches, school nurses and other adults who are mandated reporters can no longer physically see or speak in private with children who may be at risk for abuse and neglect. Child advocates say that the trauma youth endure may have long term effects.

This week on 22News InFocus we’ll be talking about child welfare issues with Kristine Allard, Vice President of Development and Communications at Square One in Springfield. Square One provides a range of family-friendly education and support services to 1500 families each year, some of whom are dealing with poverty, homelessness, food insecurity, incarceration, substance abuse, and domestic violence.

Learn what’s being done to help local children and families in need during the COVID-19 crisis. Watch 22News InFocus at 2pm, Thursday, LIVE streaming on WWLP.com.