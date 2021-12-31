InFocus: COVID-19 impact on mental health and resources

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)–People across the country are suffering from COVID-19 burnout and many have sought out mental health services because of feelings of helplessness, despair, fear, anxiety, and even suicide.

This week on 22News InFocus we’ll have a two-part program focusing on COVID-19 in our region. In Part One, we’ll get an update from a local doctor on the status of COVID-19 in our region.

In Part Two, we’ll be talking with mental health professional Enrique Vargas Gonzalez, an Outpatient Psychotherapist at the Gándara Center. Find out about the mental health impact of the pandemic on children and adults, and what resources are available to help.

Watch 22News InFocus, Sunday at noon for the most recent information on COVID-19 in our communities.