InFocus: COVID-19 regional update

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– Across the country, and here in Massachusetts, we have seen a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases.

This surge, and the recent emergence of the Omicron variant, has the medical community once again stressing importance of prevention to reduce the spread of the virus.

This week on 22News InFocus we’ll have a two-part program focusing on COVID-19 in our region. In Part One, we’ll get an update on the pandemic’s local impact with Dr. Robert Roose, Chief Medical Officer for Mercy Medical Center, who has been on the front line of the pandemic from the beginning.

In part two, we’ll be learning about the mental health impact of the pandemic on children and adults, and what resources are available to help.

Watch 22News InFocus, Sunday at noon for the most recent information on COVID-19 in our communities.