SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– March is recognized as Colorectal Awareness Month.

According to the American Cancer Society, colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in both men and women in the United States. The good news is the number of people being diagnosed with colon or rectal cancer each year has dropped since the mid-1980s, mainly because more people are getting screened and reducing their risk factors.

This week on 22News InFocus our guests will be two doctors from Baystate Health who specialize in gastroenterology and colorectal surgery. We’ll be discussing the diagnosis and treatment of colorectal cancers, and best practices for prevention.

Watch 22News InFocus on Sunday, March 12 at noon.